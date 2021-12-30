news, local-news, Tamworth Country Music Festival, CMAA, country music, Jim Kellar, Mia Louise

The CMAA Academy of Country Music made the tough call this week to cancel its prestigious senior course for the cream of the crop of budding country artists. "We feel this is the best decision for the health and safety of our students and staff members," director Lyn Bowtell said, "and to ensure we comply with all NSW Government Covid-19 restrictions." Tutors for the intensive 10-day course in 2022 were going to be Golden Guitar winners Ashleigh Dallas, Kevin Bennett and Lachlan Bryan, led by Lyn Bowtell and general manager Roger Corbett. Among those aspiring country music stars was Mia Haggarty, who plays under the name Mia Louise. Born and raised in Seahampton, in the shadows of Mount Sugarloaf on the outskirts of Newcastle, Mia has been singing most of her life - not just in school, or lessons, but in the car, everywhere. "Music is my safety blanket," she says. "If I'm sad or had rough day, singing is my thing. It's very much a comfort thing. I always feel safe when I'm around music." It was only when she first heard Kelsea Ballerini that she became enamored with country music, and has been following that path for a few years. "I fell in love with her and what she stands for," Mia says. "She introduced me to country music. I never really listened to it before. I've been obsessed since then. "That was a few years ago. I'm the biggest fan girl." Now 19, Mia has her eyes on travelling to Nashville when she's 21 and "writing and singing for the right people". Although two years of pandemic restrictions has made collaborations difficult, she's been tutored by Newcastle country musician and songwriter Max Jackson via Zoom. Mia's written a handful of songs, but only offered a public taster of one of them (Power) on her Facebook page (Mia Louise). She's hopeful she can release her first single in 2022. She has a beautiful voice, and decent guitar skills, so much of her effort is focused on developing songs. "I have a boyfriend, and we've been together since I was 15. And we've never broken up," she says about songwriting. "I always say to Max Jackson, I don't have those life experiences, no heartbreak or grief. I have to make it up. "I like to write in perspective. I have friends who have been through heartbreak. I like to write as a friend." As her confidence grows, and the pandemic settles down, she hopes to be putting more songs on media channels and start gigging in 2022. "I do a heap at home with family and friends," she says of her music. "I definitely need to post more. I'm building up courage to post more of my original music." Despite the difficult times, and lost opportunities due to COVID-19, Mia maintains her youthful enthusiasm, keeping her dream of a career in music alive. "When that time comes, I know I have a lot of people that can point me in the right direction," Mia says. CMAA invitees

