Another person has died amid a continuing increase in COVID-19 cases in NSW. The state recorded 12,226 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, up from 11,201 in the previous 24-hour period. One person died, while 746 people were in hospital - 63 of those patients in intensive care. Testing numbers dropped to 97,201 after spiking at 157,758 a day earlier. There are 61,332 active COVID-19 cases across the state. READ MORE: More than 4.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered since February 22. NSW Health is continuing to urge people to reduce the strain on testing services by not queuing for a PCR test unless a person either has COVID-19 symptoms or a positive result from a rapid antigen test, is a household contact of a confirmed positive case, has been at a venue with a confirmed high transmission rate - such as a club - or has been in a setting with vulnerable people that is experiencing an outbreak. The state health authority said in an update on social media on Wednesday night that people who are waiting on a result from a NSW testing site are unlikely to receive an answer within 72 hours. "This means NSW travellers who intend to holiday in Queensland will not get their result before the changes to PCR test requirements come into effect on 1 January," the update noted. "From 1 January, interstate travellers to Queensland will only need to get a rapid antigen test."

