coronavirus, NYE, Newcastle, Omicron, test sites, COVID, clinics

Wickham - Histopath, 42 Honeysuckle Drive: 8-12PM, both days Newcastle Velodrome - Laverty, 162 Melville Road Adamstown: 7:30 12:30PM both days University of Newcastle - NSW Health; ICT Car Park, Callaghan Campus Walk-in: Friday 8-12:30 PM Friday / Saturday Closed Charlestown Netball Courts - Clinical Labs, 38 Bula Street: 8am to 12PM both days Gateshead - Laverty, Harold Knight Oval, Pacific Highway: 7.30-12.30PM Friday / Saturday closed Raymond Terrace - Histopath, 4 Jacaranda Avenue: 9-12PM Friday / Saturday closed Rathmines - 4Cyte, Rathmines Park (Catalina RAAF Base), Entry via Dorrington Road" 8-12PM Friday / Saturday closed South Maitland - Laverty, Maitland Showground, enter via Anzac Street: 7.30-12.30PM both days Cessnock Hospital - 24 view Street: 8-4PM Friday / Saturday closed Cessnock - Laverty, Indoor Sports Centre, 88 Mount View Road: 7.30-12.30PM both days Morisset - Douglass Hanly Moir, 40 Ourimbah Street: 8-1PM Friday / Saturday closed Singleton Hospital - Dangar Road: 9.15-11.15AM both days Kanwal - Laverty, Wyong Leagues Club, 40 Lake Haven Drive: 7.30-12.30PM both days Wyong Hospital - Block C, Pacific Highway, Hamlyn Terrace: 9-5PM Friday / Saturday closed Scone Hospital - Physiotherapy building, Stafford Street: 2.15-3.15PM Friday / Saturday closed Muswellbrook Hospital - Brentwood Street: 9.30-11.30AM Friday / Saturday closed PLEASE NOTE: Clinics may close if demand/waiting times exceed capacity. Info collated from https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/stay-safe/testing/clinics

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127197461/387df6e3-e739-49f3-b9f3-373db40be119.jpg/r0_253_5184_3182_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg