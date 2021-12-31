Where to get a COVID test during New Year's Eve weekend in Newcastle
Here's where COVID testing will be available this weekend:
Wickham - Histopath, 42 Honeysuckle Drive:
8-12PM, both days
Newcastle Velodrome - Laverty, 162 Melville Road Adamstown:
7:30 12:30PM both days
University of Newcastle - NSW Health; ICT Car Park, Callaghan Campus
Walk-in: Friday 8-12:30 PM Friday / Saturday Closed
Charlestown Netball Courts - Clinical Labs, 38 Bula Street:
8am to 12PM both days
Gateshead - Laverty, Harold Knight Oval, Pacific Highway:
7.30-12.30PM Friday / Saturday closed
Raymond Terrace - Histopath, 4 Jacaranda Avenue:
9-12PM Friday / Saturday closed
Rathmines - 4Cyte, Rathmines Park (Catalina RAAF Base), Entry via Dorrington Road"
8-12PM Friday / Saturday closed
South Maitland - Laverty, Maitland Showground, enter via Anzac Street:
7.30-12.30PM both days
Cessnock Hospital - 24 view Street:
8-4PM Friday / Saturday closed
Cessnock - Laverty, Indoor Sports Centre, 88 Mount View Road:
7.30-12.30PM both days
Morisset - Douglass Hanly Moir, 40 Ourimbah Street:
8-1PM Friday / Saturday closed
Singleton Hospital - Dangar Road:
9.15-11.15AM both days
Kanwal - Laverty, Wyong Leagues Club, 40 Lake Haven Drive:
7.30-12.30PM both days
Wyong Hospital - Block C, Pacific Highway, Hamlyn Terrace:
9-5PM Friday / Saturday closed
Scone Hospital - Physiotherapy building, Stafford Street:
2.15-3.15PM Friday / Saturday closed
Muswellbrook Hospital - Brentwood Street:
9.30-11.30AM Friday / Saturday closed
PLEASE NOTE: Clinics may close if demand/waiting times exceed capacity. Info collated from https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/stay-safe/testing/clinics