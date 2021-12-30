Another setback for Newcastle Jets after women's clash with Melbourne City postponed

sport, football,

THE Newcastle Jets' COVID crisis has escalated after the postponement of their A-League Women's clash with Melbourne City on Sunday. The Jets were notified on Thursday that City players had contracted the coronavirus and were isolating. A-League officials said they would "confirm new schedules for the postponed matches as soon as possible". Newcastle's men have already had two games deferred indefinitely, potential blockbusters against Western Sydney on Boxing Day and defending champions Melbourne City on New Year's day. Both those games are now expected to be re-scheduled as midweek catch-up games. The postponement of Sunday's clash is particularly untimely for Newcastle's women. Not only were they intent on building momentum after climbing into the top four with a win against Wellington, but they had been hoping champion midfielder Emily van Egmond would play one more game before linking with the Matildas. Van Egmond has made three appearances in a guest stint for her home-town club before she joins the national squad to prepare for the Asian Cup (January 20-February 6). She is unlikely to be available for Newcastle's next match, against Melbourne Victory at No.2 Sportsground on January 7. The A-League Men's round-seven match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Western United scheduled for Saturday was also postponed on Thursday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AFKkRPHwQbXhqFfb42nFTx/391b5dd0-e28a-464a-8624-aa28408fd559.jpg/r0_134_3715_2233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg