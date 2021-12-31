coronavirus,

Six people have died amid another huge spike in COVID-19 cases in NSW, with the state recording more than 21,000 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday. NSW Health figures released on Friday morning show that NSW had 21,151 new cases of the virus in the period - up from 12,226 the previous day. Six people died, 763 patients were in hospital and 69 were being treated in intensive care units. There was also a large jump in the number of tests administered day-on-day - 148,410, up from 97,201. It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday afternoon announced radical changes in the way Australia would deal with positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts in order to reduce the burden on testing clinics and help results return faster. From today, NSW, the ACT, Victoria and Queensland have cut isolation periods for COVID-positive people to seven days. Positive cases must return a negative at-home rapid antigen test on day six before leaving home the following day. The four jurisdictions and South Australia will limit the definition of a close contact to anyone who lives with the COVID-positive person or has shared an accommodation setting with the person for four hours. Close contacts must take a PCR test only if they have symptoms. Asymptomatic close contacts must take a rapid antigen test. If that test is positive, they must take a PCR test. Close contacts must stay in isolation for seven days regardless of their test results.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/61c814dd-73b6-493b-847c-32813de97af8.jpg/r3_530_5182_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg