coronavirus,

Four more people have died as NSW recorded a slight jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases across the state in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday. There were 20,794 fresh cases of the virus in that period, according to NSW Health figures released on Monday morning. It was an increase from 18,278 new cases a day earlier. Four people died in the 24-hour period and there were 1204 patients in the state's hospitals - 95 of those receiving intensive care. More than 96,000 people were tested for the virus in the 24-hour period. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday morning ruled-out making rapid antigen tests free for everyone. When asked on Channel Seven's Sunrise program about reports of price gouging and lack of access for some - including charities - Mr Morrison said the federal government would provide concessional access, going halves in the cost with the states and territories. "This isn't a medicine, it's a test - there's a difference," he said. "We're already making them free for everyone who is required to have them. "We're in another stage of this pandemic where we just can't go around and make everything free." Opposition leader Anthony Albanese told ABC radio on Monday morning the government's supply of rapid antigen tests had been a failure, calling the efforts "too little, too late".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/fa4d55cb-fd4b-4edb-97a1-fa6bfa98eebf.jpg/r3_530_5182_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg