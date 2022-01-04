coronavirus,

Two more people have died as NSW recorded another day with more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases. There were 23,131 added to the state's tally in the 24 hours to 8pm on January 3, up from 20,794 the previous day. Two people lost their lives as the number of people in hospital continued to grow to 1344 and intensive care cases reached 105. There was a drop in the number of tests conducted in the period - 83,376 down from 96,765 day-on-day. NSW has 157,873 active COVID-19 cases. The state health authority took to social media on Monday to remind people that calling Triple Zero should be reserved for serious injuries or medical emergencies. "You should not call Triple Zero (000) or attend a hospital emergency department if you want to get a COVID-19 PCR test," NSW Health said. "Help ensure those who need emergency care can receive it by saving ambulances and emergency departments for saving lives." It came as NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant on Monday conveyed the same message in her daily update. "NSW Health has one of the largest work forces in the country ... and our staff are incredibly skilled and committed," she said. "But we are seeing health systems around the world put under stress and whilst we are very well placed in that global context to manage that care burden, it is important we all play our part in not placing unnecessary burden on our health system."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/c7df9510-5266-499d-8e8f-052723199a7e.jpg/r0_221_4344_2675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg