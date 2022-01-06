coronavirus,

Two people from the Lake Macquarie area were among the latest to die from COVID-19, as the Hunter New England region experienced another jump in the daily number of newly-confirmed infections. The region had 3424 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, according to the latest Hunter New England Health figures released on Thursday morning, up from 2962 a day earlier. The local health authority confirmed that a man and a woman - both aged in their 60s - died in John Hunter Hospital. They had both received two doses of vaccination but had underlying health conditions, the local health authority said. There are 13,974 active cases in the district - 89 people in hospital and nine patients in intensive care. The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie local government areas continue to have the highest number of new cases - 912 and 866 respectively, followed by Maitland (437), Port Stephens (345), Mid Coast (281), Cessnock (246), Tamworth (89), Singleton (66), Narrabri (48) and Dungog (26). The Upper Hunter local government area had 23 new cases, followed by Muswellbrook (19), Armidale (17), Inverell (13), Moree Plains (12), Gunnedah (11), Liverpool Plains (6), Uralla (3), Gwydir (2) and Glen Innes and Tenterfield (1). There were 34,994 new cases and six deaths across NSW in the 24-hour period. Hunter New England Health said COVID-19 vaccinations would be available for children aged five and older from Monday. "Children in this cohort receive a third of a normal dose and require two vaccinations eight weeks apart," the health authority said. "To ensure children have the best possible experience, bookings are required. Appointments can be made online via: https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/booking/ If you have any trouble booking online please call 1800 571 155. "We urge anyone who is yet to receive their vaccination to do so and book in for a booster if eligible. While hubs across the district are accepting walk-ins, booking an appointment is the best way to guarantee a spot and ensure the most efficient experience. "Testing capacity in NSW is under enormous pressure. The only people getting a PCR (nose and throat swab) should be those who have COVID-19 symptoms; live in a household with a confirmed COVID-19-positive case; or have otherwise been advised by NSW Health to get tested."

