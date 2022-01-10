coronavirus,

There has been another increase in the daily number of COVID-19 deaths across NSW as the state's official daily case and testing numbers dropped. Eighteen people died in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, according to NSW Health figures released on Monday morning - two more than the previous day, which was a record for the state. There were 20,293 new cases in the 24-hour period, down by almost 10,000 from a day prior. The day-on-day testing number also dropped to 84,333, from 98,986. There are 2030 people in hospital - 159 of those in intensive care units. Before last weekend, the pandemic's most deadly day in NSW was October 1, during the Delta outbreak, when 15 people died. Children aged five to 11 will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccination from today. The vaccine advisory group, ATAGI, has recommended the Pfizer dose for more than two million children. It will be a third of the adult dose and will be delivered in two shots spaced eight weeks apart. READ MORE: Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said there would be three million doses available during January for the 2.3 million children eligible for a jab. He said more than 80 per cent of Australians aged 12 to 15 have had two doses. "That's an important sign as we go into the children's vaccine program," Mr Hunt told reporters in Canberra on Sunday via video-link.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/ebe8e9f9-ceee-414f-bc1f-290106c755fd.jpg/r0_138_2712_1670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg