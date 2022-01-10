Police charge four after raids uncover Central Coast drug lab

news, court-and-crime,

Drug and Firearms Squad detectives have charged four men as they continue to dismantle a large clandestine laboratory uncovered on the Central Coast. Strike Force Kavieng was established last year to investigate the activities of an alleged criminal syndicate involved in the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs across the state. Following extensive investigations, police executed a search warrant at an Eastlakes property just after 9pm on Sunday. During the search, police located and seized 338 grams of methylamphetamine, $2750 cash, prohibited glassware, clothing and electronic devices. A 37-year-old man was arrested and taken to Mascot Police Station. Around the same time, police raided properties at Blue Bay and Long Jetty Two men - aged 43 and 48 - were arrested and taken to Wyong Police Station after they attempted to leave the Blue Bay property as police arrived. More than $100,000 cash and approximately 1kg of methylamphetamine was subsequently found inside their car. A short time later, police arrested a 37-year-old man at the Long Jetty address. Several items consistent with the manufacture of prohibited drugs were located at both properties, while at the Blue Bay address, officers also uncovered a clandestine laboratory containing various chemicals and solvents. That property was examined and rendered safe with the assistance of Fire & Rescue NSW HAZMAT; specialist officers from the Drug and Firearms Squad's Chemical Operations Team continue to examine and dismantle the laboratory on Monday. All items and substances seized during the operation will undergo further forensic examination. A 37-year-old Eastlakes man has been charged with four offences, including manufacture large commercial quantity-expose child, manufacture prohibited drug more than large commercial quantity, possess drug manufacture apparatus make prohibited drug, and supply prohibited drug more than commercial quantity. The 43-year-old man has been charged with 15 offences, including: Meanwhile, two men - aged 48 and 37 - were charged with take part manufacture prohibited drug more than large commercial quantity, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity. The 37-year-old Long Jetty man was additionally charged with eight counts of possess drug manufacture apparatus make prohibited drug. Investigations under Strike Force Kavieng continue.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/bee4a588-826b-418d-af2d-b36b1ebf713c_rotated_270.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg