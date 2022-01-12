Hunter students 'erring on the side of caution' ahead of return to classrooms

coronavirus,

HUNTER students scheduled to recommence their tertiary studies in coming weeks are preparing for possible changes as the state anticipates a peak in infections. University of Newcastle Students' Association (UNSA) president Jessica Philbrook said she hoped to meet with university management to discuss UNSA's desire to see the continuation of flexible learning and ensure there are provisions for students not comfortable with returning to campus. First semester starts February 21. IN THE NEWS: "We're excited for students to be able to come back and meet other students... but not at the expense of health," Ms Philbrook said. "We are looking at working with the university and ensuring we're on the same page with it, but certainly there's some anxiety from a lot of students about how we'll be kept safe on campus and what the university is doing to ensure students are looked after and are able to voice those anxieties in safe spaces too. "We're hoping that the university will continue a flexible model, that seems to have worked really well for the last couple of years and I think students are enjoying being able to have life at home and also study and work, there's definitely some benefits to it. "For now we're erring on the side of caution and waiting to see what that will look like." Ms Philbrook said there were a lot of students who were considered vulnerable due to a disability or life circumstances, such as living with an older person. "Being aware of the different circumstances for students and creating accessible education still [is important]," she said. "So having those lectures recorded and providing flexible options - so instead of having to go to campus for a tutorial you can do a one hour Zoom tutorial if that's a choice you'd like to make - providing the options for the uptake, I definitely think that's important. "It's a respect thing as well, you want people to feel like they're being validated and heard." UON Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Mark Hoffman said the university offered its academic programs in a "blended mode" and all courses had a combination of online and on-campus study. "We are planning to continue on-campus study this year and we look forward to welcoming our students back to our campuses for the start of semester one," he said. "Our university continues to monitor the current situation and follow the latest government advice to minimise risk of COVID-19 transmission and to keep both our students and staff safe. We have operated effectively over the course of the pandemic, moving quickly to hybrid models of work and teaching where required, and support a risk approach to enable safe work and study environments." UON's summer session started this week with 28 face-to-face courses running at the Callaghan and city campuses as planned and consistent with health orders, which include students and staff wearing face masks. Professor Hoffman said UON's January 20 information days would go ahead as planned at its Callaghan and Ourimbah campuses and in line with NSW Health advice, complemented by "an online opportunity" for those unable to attend in-person. He said UON strongly encouraged staff and students to be fully vaccinated. "The university continues to review the risk controls available," he said. "Rapid antigen testing may be able to provide a mechanism to reduce transmission and we will continue to assess this in the context of the university environment." TAFE NSW's term begins on January 31 and starting dates for courses will be staggered, as is usual practice. A spokeswoman said it would continue to deliver training through a combination of face-to-face, online and virtual training. "Where face-to-face learning takes place, TAFE NSW will have a range of safety measures in place including campus check-in using QR codes, social distancing and wearing masks in all indoor settings including classrooms," she said. "Individual risk assessments are in place for all classes. All face-to-face classes include a mandatory pre-class safety check-list to ensure COVID-safe protocols are in place." She said TAFE NSW would require all employees, workers and contractors to be vaccinated by January 31, or have a valid medical exemption, and would work directly with any employees who have recently contracted COVID-19 and had vaccination appointments delayed to manage their return to work. "TAFE NSW is currently exploring ways to supplement its COVID-19 safety protocols with rapid antigen testing and will advise employees and students if RATs are required," she said. Since the start of the pandemic TAFE NSW has taken action to pause and reschedule classes wherever teachers or students either test positive or are required to self-isolate. TAFE NSW has a large permanent and casual workforce that it can tap into to ensure the continuity of training delivery."

