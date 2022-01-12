How to register a positive COVID-19 test in NSW

news, national,

Anyone who tests positive to COVID on a rapid antigen test must register their result with Service NSW from Wednesday. Ignore the mandatory reporting and face a $1000 fine, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said. A positive rapid antigen test result must be reported within 24 hours and must continue every time you test positive. Positive tests results can be registered through the Service NSW website, or through the app. You must provide the date of the positive result, your name, date of birth, postcode and contact details. You can register a positive test result for yourself, another adult or a child. Each result needs to be reported separately. You do not need to register if you've had a negative or invalid rapid antigen test result or a positive PCR test in the 28 days before your positive rapid antigen test. If you have any issues or need help completing the form, call Service NSW on 13 77 88. You cannot register your positive result at a Service NSW Centre. Once you've reported your result, continue to self-isolate for seven days from the day you received your positive result and follow the advice from NSW Health. If you're pregnant, unvaccinated or have a serious medical condition, you'll be asked to complete a follow up survey from NSW Health after you've submitted your positive result. READ MORE:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/68778785-574e-4ae0-92b5-247e988695d5.png/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg