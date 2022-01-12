newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A man is in hospital after his hand was cut off in a worksite accident in Newcastle on Wednesday, with paramedics describing the man's wound as a "horrific injury". Emergency crews were called to the scene opposite the Hunter Water headquarters on Honeysuckle Drive just after 12pm, following reports of a serious hand injury. Four paramedic crews and a specialist medical team - including a critical care doctor - were sent to the scene. The Newcastle Herald understands the man, aged in his 40s, had his hand amputated in the ordeal, which involved an auger - a tool that resembles a large drill bit. The man was treated at the scene and taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition. The Herald understands the man's hand was recovered and taken to hospital in a separate ambulance. "The man suffered a horrific injury to his hand, we stabilised him on scene before transporting to hospital for further treatment," NSW Ambulance Inspector Aaron Casey said. "His colleagues did a great job to assist under stressful circumstances, they controlled the bleeding and comforted the man before we arrived on scene. "Any worksite can be dangerous, it's imperative that every worksite has a specific safety plan in preparation for an emergency and a first aid kit nearby." In the news Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

