CAITLAN Johnston feels confident the NRLW season will get underway as scheduled at the end of next month despite expecting "challenges and barriers" amid the country's ongoing COVID outbreak. The Knights captain joined her teammates in Newcastle on Tuesday as they took part in their first on-field training session together as an entire squad, minus a handful of players isolating after recently testing positive for coronavirus. Round one of the postponed campaign has the Knights up against fellow NRLW newcomers Parramatta at McDonald Jones Stadium on February 27. Johnston says the thought of donning a red and blue jersey for the first time remains at the forefront of mind as preparations officially got underway and flexibility was key for players in adapting to regulations surrounding the global health pandemic. IN THE NEWS: "We're all looking forward to it, we've been hanging for it," Johnston said. "There's a lot of excitement, just the thought of being in the inaugural Knights NRLW side and getting to put on that red and blue jersey and representing Newcastle for the first time. "Obviously we're going to face challenges and barriers in this time during COVID, but things are evolving and changing. So mainly for us it's about adapting to the rules we have to abide by and if we do that as a team I think it makes it a lot easier for us." Captaincy duties looked slightly different for Johnston over the extended break with the Knights squad forced to disband when the national women's rugby league competition was initially pushed back last year because of COVID. "The main thing has been checking up on the girls, seeing how they are and knowing I'm there for support. And for the Newcastle girls it was about trying to link up to train together and keep the motivation up ... Downtime was important as well," she said. More than half the Knights squad has been recruited from outside the Hunter region, including Queensland young gun Romy Teitzel and New Zealand veteran Krystal Rota. "I'm quite excited having a mix of different girls with experience and inexperience, that are new to the game or have been around a while," Johnston said. Belmont-born forward Johnston, who made her NRLW debut with the Sydney Roosters in 2019 and has previously represented the Prime Minister's XIII, says self-belief would be her main message for those making the step up in grade. "You've been chosen for a reason and don't ever doubt yourself," she said. "Ability has got you here, take it all on board and just learn as much as you can. Whether it's old things or new things there's always things you can develop." The annual All Stars fixture, featuring Indigenous and Maori sides, is slated for Sydney's CommBank Stadium on February 12. Johnston has played the previous three encounters.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/82ebde97-7602-4910-b776-2d0267cab07a.jpg/r161_703_5034_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg