More than 2500 people are now in NSW hospitals being treated for COVID-19. The number rose to 2576 in the latest 24-hour reporting period, with 193 in intensive care. Since Monday, that's an increase of 39 people. A total of 48,768 new cases were recorded overnight. Of those, more than 21,000 were self-reported rapid antigen tests and 27,020 were PCR tests. Meanwhile police will not fine Hillsong for a camp in the Hunter Valley, after videos of attendees singing and dancing without masks sparked public outrage. NSW recorded 63,018 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths on Friday - the second day positive rapid antigen tests were included in the state's daily infection numbers. Of that number, more than half - 37,938 - were self reported from at-home tests and 25,080 were from PCR testing. The 29 deaths made it the deadliest day of the pandemic for NSW. The number of patients in hospital is also steadily climbing, now at 2525 with 184 in intensive care. READ MORE:

