STARFORD To'a has been granted an early release from his contract at the Newcastle Knights to join the Wests Tigers. The Knights issued a statement on Friday, less than two months out from the opening round of the 2022 season. New Zealand-born To'a, an outside back who made 20 appearances for the Knights between 2019 and 2021, still had two years remaining on his deal at Newcastle. "The nib Newcastle Knights have agreed to release Starford To'a from the remaining two years of his current contract," the Knights statement read. "Both parties agreed an immediate release would be mutually beneficial, allowing To'a to take up a new contract with another NRL club. "Knights players and staff would like to thank Starford for his contribution to the Club and his work in the community. We wish him all the best for the future." The Tigers also made an announcement about To'a on Friday. "Starford is a talented player with NRL experience and I'm really pleased to welcome him to our team," Tigers coach Michael Maguire said. "Starford will be a great addition to the talented young squad that we're building, and I look forward to him joining the team ahead of the 2022 NRL season."

