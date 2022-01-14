sport, cricket,

Matthew Willett has been described as a "great addition" with Cardiff-Boolaroo now pushing for a third win from four outings in the Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade competition. Having been sidelined with a back injury, the former captain is set to make his first appearance for the 2021-22 season when CBs travel to Wallsend on Saturday. "Matty is a great addition to have back in the side. He's one of our most experienced players, but is recovering from a significant injury he sustained in the off-season," current Cardiff-Boolaroo skipper Mick Corrigan said. Corrigan said it would be a week-by-week proposition for Willett in terms of playing the rest of the campaign. CBs have recently accounted for Toronto and Belmont either side of an outright loss to University, leaving them ninth on the ladder. Corrigan said "everyone's in good spirits" after winning two of their last three matches. Nathan Hillier (work) is unavailable for CBs. Cooper Lennox rejoins the Wallsend XI. Elsewhere on Saturday and Wests host Hamwicks, Charlestown are away to Stockton, City meet Waratah-Mayfield, Toronto tackle Belmont while Uni clash with Merewether.

