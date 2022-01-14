F3 derby postponed after eight Newcastle Jets players contract COVID

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THE Newcastle Jets' clash with Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on Saturday has been officially called off. Three Jets players tested positive to the coronavirus on Thursday and a host of other players and staff were showing symptoms. The whole squad was sent for PCR tests. If more than five players in any club are confirmed to have contracted the virus, games are postponed. It is understood at least eight players are now confirmed as positive. A-League officials said in a statement: "Our primary concern is for the health, wellbeing and safety of all players, staff and their families. "We will continue to work with all clubs to confirm a new schedule for all postponed matches as soon as possible." The Jets have already endured three deferrals, with games against Western Sydney, Melbourne City and Wellington Phoenix on hold. The situation is fast becoming farcical. The Jets and Mariners have now not played for a month and face a massive backlog of midweek catch-up games if the season is to be completed. The A-League women's game between Newcastle and Perth on Sunday at No.2 Sportsground is still on at this point, although one Jets player has contracted COVID.

