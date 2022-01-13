news, local-news,

Krystal Rota knew it was going to be tough, but admits she "didn't know it was going to be this tough". The Knights recruit has left behind her life in New Zealand, including two children, in order to play the club's inaugural NRLW campaign. Since arriving in Newcastle over the weekend there's already been lengthy video calls back home, particularly with eight-year-old daughter Nikayla who has previously undergone a kidney transplant. PHOTOS: Historic day for Knights as NRLW squad trains together for first time As a rugby league player Rota has just about done it all throughout her distinguished career - a Kiwi international, World Cup 9's winner, Maori All Stars captain and Warriors foundation member. However, the 36-year-old veteran now faces one of her biggest challenges yet with family on the other side of the Tasman Sea and joining a brand new team in the national women's competition. "It's a massive sacrifice, especially leaving my daughter behind, to relocate and come across," Rota told the Newcastle Herald. "But I want to make the most of this opportunity and I'm so grateful to be part of this club. "We had induction [on Monday] and I really got to see what the club was all about and what the values are. It seems like such a great and genuine club and I'm really excited to be part of it." IN THE NEWS: Rota plans to be in Australia until at least early April when all five rounds of the 2022 season are over. And with the ever-evolving COVID situation, she remains unsure if her loved ones will visit during that period. "I've come over by myself. My son [La-Ricco, 14] is with his dad and my daughter is with my parents," she said. "I knew it was going to be tough from the get go when I made the decision but I didn't know it was going to be this tough. "There's already been long video chats the last couple of days, four hours at a time. "I'll be here for about three months or so and we'll just wait and see how things pan out. "It's just a bit of a risk travelling with COVID because my daughter's had a kidney transplant and she's really susceptible to getting sick. "It's not looking likely they'll come over, just to play it safe." Auckland-based Rota joined the Knights after answering a call last year from then coach Blake Green, talking over the phone just before a club game with the Manurewa Marlins. She was one of nine players the club recruited from New Zealand. Many are now living together in Newcastle. Some were stuck in limbo during last year's COVID lockdown when the NRLW competition was initially postponed. The hooker wants to make the most of her NRLW return, having played with the Warriors in 2018 and 2019, before she eventually retires. "From when I first started playing to where the game is now, it has just grown so much," Rota said. "I'm glad to still be around and experience this before I retire because I won't get to play for too much longer unfortunately. "That's why I'm really excited about this opportunity with the Knights and I want to put my best foot forward." Rota and several other Knights are set to attend a training camp with the Maori squad in Sydney this weekend ahead of the annual All Stars fixture on February 12. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/7361d294-fcce-441d-9624-687111aa559a.jpg/r2559_776_4557_1905_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg