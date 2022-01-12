news, court-and-crime,

A man has been charged over the alleged grooming of two teenage girls in the Hunter. Officers from Newcastle City and Port Stephens-Hunter police districts began an investigation following reports a man was allegedly grooming two girls, aged 15 and 16. Following extensive inquiries, detectives stopped a vehicle on Clarence Town Road at Glen Oak about 12.40pm on Tuesday. A 51-year-old man was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station. A short time later, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Glen Oak, where police seized electronic items, drugs, firearms and ammunition, which will undergo forensic examination. Following inquiries, the man was charged with groom child for unlawful sexual activity, possess child abuse material, three counts of possess prohibited drug, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit and six counts of holder of Category A or B licence not have approved storage. He was refused bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Wednesday.

