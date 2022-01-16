sport, local-sport,

STEVE Hodge has switched his focus to the pool rather than the track in recent years, but the Newcastle trainer was pleased with a daily double at Tuncurry on Saturday. With apprentice jockeys on board both runners, Girls Get Paid and Kikikapow got the job done for Hodge in back-to-back races over the weekend. Hodge now leases Newcastle Jockey Club's horse pool and has reduced his stable to around half-a-dozen. "I was very pleased. It'd be a while ago [my last double]. I used to have 25 to 30 horses in work but it's more or less a hobby now," Hodge said. He will likely run Trumpster later this week at either Tamworth or Port Macquarie. Elsewhere, Scone trainer Lyle Chandler made it back-to-back city wins with Banju by taking out the TAB Highway Handicap (1500m) at Rosehill on Saturday while Upper Hunter apprentice Reece Jones scored a double via Mr Mosaic and Fashchanel. Newcastle trainer Kris Lees claimed the Ballina Cup courtesy of Kedah on Friday. Lees finished fifth with Animate in the Magic Millions Cup on the Gold Coast on Saturday and fourth with The Bopper at Rosehill on the same afternoon.

