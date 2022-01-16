news, local-news,

HUNTER swimmers, surfers, boaters and fishers are waiting for the Bureau of Meteorology to confirm when they can return to the water, after a tsunami warning closed beaches from Tasmania to south-east Queensland. The BOM is extending throughout Sunday its Saturday night warning of a tsunami threat to the marine environment - with the possibility of dangerous rips and waves, strong ocean currents and some localised overflow onto the immediate foreshore - after an underwater volcano off Tonga erupted at 3.10pm AEDT on Saturday. NSW State Emergency Services Commissioner Carlene York said at a press conference on Sunday morning the organisation was working with Surf Life Saving, NSW Police and local councils to ensure members of the community were safe. "Lord Howe Island is our most eastern point of NSW and there have been recorded increases in the water levels of 1.1 metre and we're watching now and getting advice from the bureau in relation to what is expected on the east coast of NSW," Ms York said. She said she expected beaches to be closed for the next six hours. She said Surf Life Saving had removed flags and were ensuring people didn't enter the water so they were not at risk of injury or death. A rock fisherman had already had to be rescued, she said. "It's important not to go down to the beach, but it's also important to understand not to go down and look at the tsunami," Ms York said. "In past tsunami warnings we've had people get in their vehicles and go down to the beach, that is exactly the wrong thing to do, we want to make sure that whoever is in the nearby vicinity we can evacuate people safely and we can have the roads as clear as possible and we can make sure people are safe, because once that wave - if it does come - is coming, it's very vital and very urgent to get people away from the areas." IN THE NEWS: Hunter Surf Life Saving chief executive Rhonda Scruton said on Sunday members of the branch's 13 clubs complied with the order and nippers activities had not gone ahead. "All of the patrols were alerted by 8am [ahead of their 9am start] that they were to be there but not to open the beach and to be aware there is a tsunami warning and all 13 are being absolutely brilliant, they're radioing in every 30 minutes and Surf Life Saving NSW are keeping in contact with us, constantly keeping us informed of anything," Mrs Scruton said. "With a tsunami comes a lot stronger rips and tides so even though it looks like a pond and everyone is dying of heat exhaustion, if there's really strong rips or if something does happen it's just too dangerous to have a lot of people in the water at once." She said the branch's program covered preparing for a tsunami, but they were rare, especially in the midst of a COVID-19 disrupted season. "In my 30 years this is only the second big one where we've been worried and they've said 'No, don't let anyone in the water'," she said. "It is a highly unusual situation but it's wonderful how we're not being caught off guard. I just think it's amazing with our technology now that they're watching it, they can't predict where it's going to hit and if it will and its intensity, but they know that there is something there and they do know the currents are a lot stronger around a tsunami so we're very blessed that way. "If it's one day out of our season... it's weird but honestly I don't know what's not weird anymore. I think we're all becoming more and more resilient and saying 'Yes, okay, obey the rules and we'll all be safe', that's all we can do." The NSW SES has advised people to stay out of the water and move away from the immediate water's edge of beaches, marinas, harbours, coastal estuaries and rock platforms. It said boats in harbours, estuaries or shallow coastal water should return to shore and vessels already at sea should stay offshore in water at least 25 metres deep until further advised. The SES said in a statement people considering local rivers as an alternative for swimming were reminded that "due to recent heavy rain, some river systems across the state are swollen, and may present dangerous swimming conditions". Volleyball NSW appears to be proceeding on the sand at Nobbys Beach with the finals of its senior beach volleyball tour. The BOM's latest update - it's 18th - was issued at 12.57am AEDT on Sunday. The next will be issued by 2.27pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: More to come

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cab3awiUhmM7JiamdaiM3H/213c2b08-9a11-40b1-936f-d0002da9d519.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg