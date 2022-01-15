'For the children': Thousands rally in Newcastle against COVID vaccines for kids

news, local-news,

AS would-be festival goers cancel this weekend's plans due to public health orders, thousands have gathered in Newcastle's Foreshore Park rallying against COVID-19 vaccinations for children. "Every member of the community standing here today has witnessed an adverse reaction to the jabs," Reclaim the Line event organiser, Karen Burge said. "This is still an experiment and our children are not lab rats so we need to take a stand." Saturday's rally, which saw music, dancing, children's entertainment and face painting, featured speakers such as AustraliaOne leader Riccardo Bosi. Police estimate around 4000 people in attendance at the rally, who they say were "100% compliant". Protestors conducted an organised march along Wharf Road, which exacerbated the already busy traffic conditions in the city according to bystanders. "There wasn't any major disruption but being a Saturday in the school holidays with fine weather traffic was already quite heavy," a police spokesperson said. Organiser, Karen Burge, said she has a background in wellbeing and disease prevention as part of the Ubuntu Wellness Centre based in Hunter Street. "There is no informed consent with these vaccinations and we believe where there is risk there must be choice," she said. In the Newcastle Herald on Friday, Hunter New England Health's public health controller Dr David Durrheim reassured parents that vaccinating children aged five to 11 for the virus was safe and effective. "The vaccine is safe but the disease can have horrible outcomes," Dr Durheim said. "The vaccine never gets into your DNA and it is literally broken down within days at the site of injection. "So it is really implausible that this will have any long term effects because it doesn't hang around in the body. It is really only using our cells' own machinery to generate our own immune response to protect us and our children against the virus."

