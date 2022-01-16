community,

A PHILANTHROPIC foundation has been established in Newcastle paying tribute to one half of retail giant Harvey Norman - Ian Norman and his wife Shirley. Funded by daughter Tracy Norman - who ran as an independent in last year's Upper Hunter by-election - and her siblings Karen and Glen, the Ian and Shirley Norman Foundation aims to provide financial assistance to community organisations. "We want to be known as an innovative Foundation that is prepared to take risks, as well as one that really listens to the people who we support," Ms Norman said. A former Dungog mayor, Tracy Norman established the foundation to support groups which focus on four key pillars: being ecologically sound, protecting people from harm, walking together with traditional custodians and empowering communities. "We are pleased to be funding - among other groups - Family Inclusion Strategies in the Hunter, which supports parents of children in out-of-home care," Ms Norman said. "We are also very proud to be supporting the national From the Heart Campaign, that seeks an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament guaranteed by the Australian Constitution. "We will embark on an Environmental Grants program that focusses on grass roots changemakers who are working to preserve biodiversity and who are seeking to protect our unique Australian environment." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/b0e7ddb8-f52c-49aa-b811-e2ebae601a22.jpg/r7_227_2993_1914_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg