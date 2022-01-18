Newcastle, Lake Macquarie men among latest to die with COVID-19

coronavirus,

The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie communities each lost another person with COVID-19 on a day NSW again set record for its daily death toll. Thirty-six people people with the virus lost their lives across the state in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday. Hunter New England Health said three men aged in their 80s and one in their 90s died across the Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Mid Coast and Tamworth local government areas during the 24-hour period. There are 108 people in the district's hospitals - seven of those patients are in intensive care. According to NSW Health, the Hunter New England region recorded 1035 new positive PCR test results and 1362 fresh positive rapid antigen test results. The rapid antigen test findings include some cases where an individual has taken multiple tests, or a rapid antigen test and PCR test in the same reporting period. Monday was another record for the state's deadliest day of the pandemic, more than doubling the 17 deaths recorded on Sunday. Across NSW, there were 29,830 positive COVID-19 tests recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, the health authority said, made up of 16,067 PCR results and 13,763 rapid antigen test results. Of the 13,763 positive rapid antigen test results, 11,564 were from the previous seven days. There are 326,356 active cases in the state, 2850 in hospital, including 209 in intensive care units. Sixty-three patients require ventilation.

