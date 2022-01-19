Man, 94, dies in vehicle smash on M1 near Newcastle

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

An elderly man has died after a car and truck collided near Newcastle on Wednesday afternoon. A 94-year-old man, who was driving the car, died at the scene of the crash on the M1 Pacific Motorway at Killingworth, near George Booth Drive, about midday. He was yet to be formally identified at the time of publication. The truck driver, a 33-year-old man, was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was taken to John Hunter Hospital, suffering shock. The Honda Legend and the Pantec truck collided in the northbound lanes. Police said the 33-year-old would undergo mandatory testing. Traffic diversions are in place in the southbound lanes and motorists were being advised to avoid the area on Wednesday afternoon. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

