Shopkeeper assaulted during hold-up at Morpeth

Police are investigating an armed robbery where a man was wounded in the Hunter early this morning. Three men entered a grocery store on Swan Street, Morpeth, about 5.15am and approached the tills. The group began removing cash from the drawers before the employee, a 47-year-old man, approached the trio and challenged them. One of the men struck the employee with an unknown object. All three fled the scene a short time later in a white sedan. The injured man suffered a wound to his abdomen and was treated by paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital. Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and established a crime scene. As inquiries continue, detectives are urging anyone who may have dashcam footage from the Morpeth area between 4.50am and 5.30am to contact Raymond Terrace Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

