FOR ISABELLA Fung, achieving the highest Australian Tertiary Admission Rank in the Hunter region was a family effort. "My parents [Carl and Sandra] were very excited, they were very proud," Isabella said on Thursday morning, ahead of a bush walk. "They've been so supportive throughout the whole thing, so part of it is their success as well, dealing with all my meltdowns and my brother [Arie] did all the chores and dishes for me when I was studying, so I guess it's a team effort." The Hunter School of the Performing Arts students received an ATAR of 99.6 on Thursday, which the Universities Admissions Centre said was the highest in the region. "I felt good, I think it's taking a while to sink in though," Isabella said. IN THE NEWS: "A lot [of work went into this] and especially those extra weeks when they pushed back the HSC,it was sort of like 'I have more time to study and knuckle down and keep up the momentum', so it was a lot of work. "I've always achieved quite well academically so I feel I may have had a lot of pressure to keep achieving the best I possibly can, so that was definitely an element. "It is good to prove to yourself what you can do when you put in the time and effort." Students across the state received their HSC results from 6am today and their ATARs from 9am. Isabella said it had been a rollercoaster 24 hours. "It was awful, I have not been anxious about school for so long, I've just been in chill mode and then you kind of remember 'Oh ATARs are being released' and it was nerves again," she said. "I was thinking 'How did I ever survive the HSC exam period? I was feeling nervous every night!' but it was okay, you just had to endure it." She said she went to bed early last night, had a dream about the results and woke around 5.30am. She received marks in the highest band possible for English Advanced, Biology, Society and Culture, Visual Arts and Chinese Continuers. "To be honest I think COVID worked well for me, I work really well alone and I'm an introvert and I think it played in my favour to have time at home to work at my own pace instead of having to go in to school for those final weeks," she said. "I know I'm very lucky to be in that situation. Moving online straight after trials saved me a lot of time actually and I could really focus on what I needed to do instead of going to class and having a more general review. "The only thing not good was having exams pushed back so far, because people who study a lot for it, it is really hard not to get burnt out from having to keep up the momentum for so long, it was really really tiring." Isabella is planning to take a gap year and relax before doing some summer skills courses, working and travelling. She has deferred an early offer from the University of Newcastle to study arts and science. She is also considering a double science and media and communication degree at Macquarie University. Newcastle Grammar School's Emma McGrath received 99.5. "I'm obviously really happy with the result but to be honest - with how much everything has been pushed back - I kept forgetting marks were being released today," Emma said. "I don't have early entry so I'm relying a bit on this mark to get into engineering at one of the Sydney universities." As previously reported, Hunter students topped the state in six subjects on Wednesday. The NSW Education Standards Authority will publish the full merit lists at midday.

