coronavirus,

NSW has reported a record 46 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state past the grim milestone of 1000 lives lost throughout the pandemic. It is the second time NSW has marked its deadliest pandemic day this week, with the previous highest daily deaths recorded on Tuesday when 36 lives were lost. Friday's figures include 25,168 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm. Of the new cases, 10,015 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 15,153 came from PCR testing. There are 2743 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 209 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2781 patients were being cared for with 212 in ICU. NSW Health says 8774 of the positive RAT results were from the previous seven days. NSW Health also noted that some of the cases included in the numbers were people who had reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 30.3 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. READ MORE: Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 82.4 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 21.7 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/69b8defa-10ec-43e7-b2cd-d5cfeef07b4a.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg