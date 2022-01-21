news, national,

We've been watching daily COVID-19 press conferences from almost every state and territory for nearly two years now. You'd think they'd be a well-oiled, choreographed machine by now, right? Wrong. It's a truth universally acknowledged that invariably, the unexpected will happen. And when the unexpected does happen, luckily for us, it's not only captured on camera - it's televised live to the nation. Here are a few of our favourite bloopers from the past couple of months in press conference: When the Queensland press conference on January 21 was interrupted by a mock evacuation, there wasn't too much that could be done but to wait until the situation passed. Our most-valued player prize has to go to the Auslan interpreter here, who continues through it all, even playfully interpreting the automated evacuation message! Give that man a standing ovation! You really have to feel for NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant. She's had very few days off during this whole two-year ordeal. So, absolutely we can forgive her for a couple of verbal missteps throughout that time. But, in saying that, her attempts to define 'close contacts' as those "boyfriends or girlfriends or partners that sleepover" and her advice to avoid "vigorously dancing" with strangers, is nothing short of cringe. So cringe, we can't stop watching it on repeat. Perhaps the best thing about this is that no-one notices the show that's going on behind them right now. It's all very important stuff that we're talking about, but honestly, could we have a few more wheelies in press conferences? That would certainly liven things up a bit. IN OTHER NEWS: Queensland's Dr Yvette D'Ath is a woman that is cool under pressure. She's not only dealing with a pandemic, she's also fending off huntsman spiders during her press conference. We can only assume the spider is looking for a turn on the mic. He has a very important announcement. While Dr Kerry Chant has treated us to a few cringe moments (see above) this one, we feel, is a little more on the endearing side. In defining close contact rules, the NSW Chief Health Officer advises residents should be careful who they "hang with". As soon as the words left her mouth, however, Dr Chant chastises herself for apparently trying to talk cool. "A middle aged person should never use that language", she says as much to herself as to the gathered media around her. It's been a big couple of years, Dr Chant you can use whatever language you feel is appropriate in the situation. We won't judge you. We'll just put you in our growing list of bloopers. You're welcome.

