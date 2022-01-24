news, council-news,

Paralympian Lauren Parker has been named Newcastle's Citizen of the Year after what was, in her own words, a "massive" 2021. The wheelchair paratriathlete, who will be officially honoured at City of Newcastle's 2022 Citizen of the Year Awards today, last year claimed a silver medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo and won her third World Paratriathlon Championship title in Abu Dhabi. She also won multiple domestic races. Parker, 33, is Newcastle's youngest Citizen of the Year winner in recent history, and described the honour as her "highest award". "I want people to know how honoured I am. I'm very proud of it and I'm very proud to be a Novocastrian," she said on Sunday. "I've travelled around the whole world and I still come back to Newcastle knowing it is the best place in the world. I'm so proud to live here. "Newcastle is a wonderful community and has supported me for a number of years. A lot of athletes have come out of Newcastle as well, and it's a great community to have grown up in and to be a part of." Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said Parker had proudly represented her hometown and country on the world stage. "Lauren epitomises the Citizen of the Year title; her never-give-up attitude inspiring countless Novocastrians as she achieves anything she sets her mind to," Cr Nelmes said. "Her strength and resilience is admirable, always giving 110 per cent despite the daily battles we don't see, managing ongoing pain from her injuries." Parker, who was paralysed from the waist down after a cycling accident in 2017, said she was just "doing the sport I love" and was humbled if her achievements and story inspired others. "I'm proud to be an ambassador for the city and for people who face challenges of any kind," she said. "If I had to have my accident for a reason, then I'm glad that could be a reason - that I'm inspiring a lot people. It makes me feel good if I'm making a difference in other people's lives from my own story, but I am just being myself and doing the sport I love." Parker said she had "mixed emotions" about Tokyo after narrowly missing the Gold medal, but was "100 per cent" training for the next Paralympics in Paris in 2024. "It's going to come around very quickly, it's just over two years now," she said. "I'm also looking to qualify for the cycling events as well." University of Newcastle student Ashley Harrison has been named Young Citizen of the Year for her advocacy for victims of revenge porn, phishing and impersonation, and helping young women avoid exploitation through her start-up social enterprise Verified Associates. Jan Chamberlain is Newcastle's Senior Citizen of the Year, leading Hamilton South Community Solutions, a group that works to improve the amenity of the area and reduce the stigma surrounding social housing. Community Group of the Year will go to Hunter Peace Group, recognised for its advocacy in re-affirming the City of Newcastle as a Nuclear Free Zone.

