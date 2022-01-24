newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A truck crash is causing traffic havoc along Newcastle Road at Wallsend as emergency services work to clear the way. NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene near Longworth Avenue around 10am but there were no reports of serious injury. Traffic was heavy along Newcastle Road and Longworth Avenue as Transport and emergency services worked to clear the road. The NSW Transport Management Centre has advised drivers in the area, heading eastbound, to expect delays. Travellers have been urged to take caution. The road was expected to be closed as salvage gets underway.

