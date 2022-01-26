Knights enforcer Mitch Barnett on a high after birth of his son

news, local-news,

KNIGHTS enforcer Mitch Barnett has revealed the mixed emotions he has endured since leaving his wife and new-born son to join Newcastle's pre-season training camp in north-western NSW. Barnett's wife Clare gave birth to their first child, Nate, on Monday last week, on the same day his teammates headed to the University of New England in Armidale to start three weeks of intensive training. He joined them last Friday but has been in constant contact with his family since leaving home. "It was good to spend a few days with him," Barnett told the Newcaste Herald. "It was a great experience and obviously it was tough saying goodbye, because that's the first goodbye I've had to say to him. "But at the end of the day, this is my job and it doesn't last forever. So I was also looking forward to getting up here with the boys, because I need to get some hard work under my belt. "I know it's not the same as being with them [Clare and Nate], but the beauty of Facetime is I've been checking in to see how they're going a few times every day. "It's not the ideal situation, but the main thing is they're both doing well and I can stay in touch." Barnett joined the Knights from Canberra as a tearaway 22-year-old in 2016 but believes he has grown up over the past six years, in particular since little Nate's arrival. "I reckon I've matured since he was born, to be honest," Barnett said. "I guess when I was a young fella I had my dramas, but becoming a dad, it's part of growing up. "I do feel more mature. I really want to be not just the best footballer I can be, but also the best family man I can be and the best father for my son." Nonetheless, he insisted that "nothing will change the way I play". "I know deep within myself who I am as a player and a person, and I'm comfortable with that," he said. A senior member of Newcastle's squad after playing 112 NRL games in the red and blue, Barnett has been relishing the chance to hone his fitness in the lead-up to the club's opening pre-season trial, against Canterbury on February 21. He is eager to make up for lost time. While he has avoided COVID thus far, a groin strain in December reduced his time on the training pitch. "It's been a bit disrupted," he said. "Hopefully by the time we get to round one, I've earned myself a spot in the starting pack." Barnett said the training camp had been ideal from a team-building perspective. "There's been a lot of bonding, being around each other all day," he said. "It's been really good to connect with the new boys, especially. It's been enjoyable, but we've been working hard, too."

