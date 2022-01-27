news, court-and-crime,

A man on parole is back behind bars after police allegedly found him in possession of a firearm in a Newcastle carpark. Police said on Wednesday that the man had been refused bail and would face court in late February. Officers arrested the 25-year-old earlier this month after they allegedly saw him in a carpark at Mayfield with a weapon in his clothing. Police searched him and allegedly found a gel blaster, which had some parts removed. He has been charged with possession of an unauthorised firearm and has been refused bail. Police said on Wednesday the man was on parole for similar offences at the time he was allegedly caught with the illegal weapon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/50fb6444-e02b-4372-932d-3969fdaf55fb.jpg/r0_280_5130_3178_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg