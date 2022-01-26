sport, football,

THE Matildas are on a mission to win the women's Asian Cup and will not let external factors like the potential for a COVID-19 outbreak take away their focus. The Matildas have lived up to their favourites tag, cruising to crushing wins over Indonesia (18-0) and Philippines (4-0). They meet Thailand on Friday and again should win in a canter to finish top of their group and secure an easier path through the knockout stage. "We are here to do a job," said Van Egmond, who has netted four goals and been one of the Matildas best. "We have full faith in the coaching staff here and the philosophy we have and the style of play. We are here to win. We have Thailand on Friday and our sole focus is to have another ruthless performance." Until the finals, the Matildas biggest hurdle could be staying COVID free. The pandemic has hit the tournament and hosts India were disqualified after failing to field a team due to a spate of positive cases. "It is a pandemic so it is a concern for the entire world," Van Egmond said. "We have the best protocols in place to keep us safe. We have a tight bubble and we are doing everything possible to make sure we are healthy and able to fill a team. "The sole focus for us is football. We are here to perform, we are here to do a job. For us to continue putting our best foot forward on the park is to not focus too much on the outside noise, more so what we can control." It took the Matildas 51 minutes to break the deadlock against the Philippines on Tuesday, sparking a theory that Australia was struggling with the pressure of being the tournament hot pots. "It was a difficult first half for us," Van Egmond said. "They made it hard for us to get balls into the box and what have you. But the second half we came out and had a completely dominant performance. "I think that shows the mindset and the path we are on. "In sport there is always pressure. There is also a a huge reward at the end of this tournament if you win."

