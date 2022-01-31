coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 13,026 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm. The state recorded its deadliest pandemic day on Sunday, when 52 lives were lost. It was the deadliest weekend NSW has seen with 49 deaths recorded on Saturday. Of the new cases, 5664 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 7362 came from PCR testing. There are 2779 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 185 in ICU. READ MORE: Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 2663 patients were being cared for with 182 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.4 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 39.4 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.2 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 38.7 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

