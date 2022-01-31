newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Newcastle Knights have not ruled out making a play for Anthony Milford but any move for the in-limbo playmaker will hinge on assault charges levelled against him. With less than six weeks until the start of the NRL season, the Knights are yet to find an experienced replacement for Mitchell Pearce and Milford could be an attractive option at a fraction of the $1 million he was once paid per year. After departing the Broncos at the end of last season Milford agreed to a one-year deal with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but the NRL has refused to register his contract while the court proceedings are ongoing. He was charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm after allegedly assaulting two women and a man who intervened in an argument he was having with his wife in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley in September. He was also charged with wilful damage involving a vehicle for allegedly throwing a garbage bin at a car. "Given the severity of the allegations, particularly that two charges allege violence against women, the NRL will not consider an application for registration until the court process is complete," the NRL said last year. Milford will fight "some" charges according to his lawyer and while he is yet to have his day in court, Souths' interest has reportedly waned. A deal with Newcastle is now likely, Brisbane media reports suggest, with Milford to then link with The Dolphins for the club's inaugural season in 2023. Given the opportunity to refute the claim or confirm interest, the Knights chose not to comment on Monday. But the club has shown it is keen on signing an experienced half and still has space in its salary cap and four vacant spots in its top-30 roster. After a difficult couple of seasons in Brisbane, Milford would have the chance to be a starting half and revitalise his career under the guidance of Andrew Johns if he joined Newcastle. Should Milford's court date midway through February result in a positive outcome, the 27-year-old would still need clearance from the NRL to play in 2022. Milford's livewire style could complement Knights half Jake Clifford, who the club only recruited halfway through last year. Without a new signing, who partners 23-year-old Clifford in 2022 is one of the key questions going into this season. Adam Clune signed with the club from the Dragons as a back-up half before Pearce departed for France, while Phoenix Crossland started eight games in the halves in 2021. Newcastle were widely reported to have been interested in nabbing Luke Brooks from Wests Tigers but denied having ever made an approach late last year. The Knights, who have had a disrupted pre-season with COVID and been forced to cancel multiple training camps, play their first trial game against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on February 21. A second trial against Melbourne Storm follows on February 27 before their clash against the Sydney Roosters in the season-opening round on March 12. Milford played 151 matches for the Broncos over seven years, notably helping the side to the 2015 NRL Grand Final. At his best, he was electric, but Milford was in and out of first grade last year - playing only 13 NRL games for the Broncos under coach Kevin Walters. Milford, who can also play fullback, launched his career in Canberra and made 42 appearances for the Raiders before returning to his home state of Queensland. He has played seven Tests for Samoa. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

