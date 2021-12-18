news, local-news, Toohey's News, Newcastle Knights, Luke Brooks, Matt Rodwell and hole-in-one, Hymel Hunt, Phoenix Crossland, Peter Mulholland, Jacob Saifiti

Newcastle Knights have called time on 2021 and have gone into their Christmas-New Year pre-season break with two roster spots [likely to become three] left to fill and around $1 million in salary cap money still to spend for next season. For a club on the rise, it's a solid position to be in. Whether solid becomes very strong will hinge on just what recruitment options become available. A big chunk of the money left to spend - around $650,000 - is courtesy of Mitchell Pearce walking away from the final year of his contract to play in France. His money, and potentially more if required, will go to a replacement halfback, depending on who that player might be. Even though there is confidence around the job Phoenix Crossland and Adam Clune can potentially do in the No.7 jersey, there are plenty who believe the Knights will really struggle to become a genuine title contender next season if they don't land an established No.7. It seems a long-shot right now given the public stance of Wests Tigers boss Tim Sheens but Luke Brooks' future at Leichhardt continues to be closely monitored by Newcastle. With top-shelf options thin on the ground, there is little doubt the Knights are still holding out a glimmer of hope that Brooks may be released and become available at some stage in the New Year if his relationship with coach Michael Maguire becomes untenable. Whatever happens, it will likely be a waiting game. Money will also be spent on a backrower with the Knights in negotiations to sign North Queensland Cowboys young-gun Heilum Luki from 2023. They will look elsewhere if they can't also snare him for next season. It's likely a third roster spot will be created by moving a current player on. That would then open the door for Edrick Lee, who is currently on a train and trial deal, to come into the top 30 if he gets through the rest of the pre-season unscathed after 12 months on the sideline. There will be a library full of wonderful stories surface over the coming days from indebted rugby league players, officials and close friends about the life and times of Peter Mulholland following his sad passing on Thursday after losing his three-year battle with cancer. Here is one that's close to home for Knights fans, back from when Mulholland was in charge of recruitment at the club after being brought to Newcastle by Wayne Bennett in 2012 during the Nathan Tinkler era. Knights prop Jacob Saifiti told us yesterday he and brother Daniel wouldn't be at the club and may not have even got a shot at playing in the NRL had it not been for one of the game's most highly regarded and respected talent scouts. "He was the only one who showed any faith in us and believed in us to give us a chance,"Saifiti said. "We were on the Central Coast just playing local league when we were 18 after playing S G Ball with the Centurians. At the time, no-one wanted us - there was no interest from anyone." Mind you, back then, neither twin was in anything like the sort of shape they are in now after six seasons in the NRL where they have established themselves as two of the best props in the game. Daniel was nudging 130 kgs and Jacob wasn't far behind with both teenagers presumably costing their mum Beverley a small fortune in groceries each week. Not surprisingly, most scouts were unable to look past their huge weight and cumbersome running styles. Mulholland did. "Yeah, we were pretty big and probably fairly lazy as well," Saifiti said. "But Pete saw something in us and offered us an opportunity for a pre-season with the Knights Under 20's. "It went from there but if he didn't show faith in us and bring us up to Newy back then, we definitely wouldn't be here at the Knights and who knows, we might not have got a start anywhere. I can still remember my first gym session in Newcastle - I couldn't even do one chin-up." Saifiti said he kept in contact with Mullholland over the years and won't forget what he did for the brothers. "We have a lot to thank him for and are forever indebted to him. It's really sad what's happened," he said. It's a safe bet there have been some anxious moments in the Hymel Hunt household over the past few weeks due to the escalation of COVID. The Knights winger is marrying fiancee Elli Smith in Bowral on December 29 and has already spent a week at home in isolation for being a close contact prior to the COVID dramas faced by the club this week. Knights playmaker Phoenix Crossland could hardly have a better role model in his corner to inspire him than club legend Billy Peden as he looks to take his game to a new level next season. Crossland, who has his sights set on the No.7 jersey, is in a relationship with Peden's daughter Mia and says the dual premiership winner has been really supportive. "Billy's been great with his advice, and just the example he set when he played with his work ethic alone is something that drives me," Crossland told us. "Mia has been a fantastic support as well and I'm working hard to make them proud." Jot down the name Davy Armstrong and keep an eye out for him. The slightly-built fullback has signed a three-year-deal with the Knights after lighting up the Toowoomba premiership last season with the Goondiwindi Boars. Armstrong scored 38 tries including three in a grand final man-of-the-match performance against Highfields. He was in Newcastle briefly in 2020 before returning home when COVID shut everything down and is seen as a real project player by the Knights who'll play Jersey Flegg in 2022. We don't need to be reminded about how quickly time is flying by but it has almost been three decades since former Knights halfback Matt Rodwell won the Dally M rookie of the year award. Rodwell, who is still involved in the game as a NRL referees' union official, recently celebrated his 50th birthday and he did it in style with his first hole-in-one at Ocean Shores Country Club on the far North Coast. We're reliably told his three wood off the tee disappeared into the cup on the 186 metre par 3 12th hole. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/barry.toohey/33f2e465-b720-4c20-be95-0099bfadfdc3.jpg/r1180_1216_3695_2637_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg