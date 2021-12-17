Carly McBride murder: jealous boyfriend Sayle Newson jailed for 27 years

news, court-and-crime,

SAYLE Kenneth Newson, who murdered his girlfriend Carly McBride in a jealous and ice-fuelled rage at Muswellbrook in 2014, has been jailed for a maximum of 27 years in the NSW Supreme Court. Nearly seven years after he reported her missing, triggering a three-year investigation that ultimately focused on him, Newson was in June found guilty of murder, the jury left with no doubt he was the person who intercepted Ms McBride after she left a visit with her daughter at Muswellbrook on September 30, 2014, and inflicted a number of brutal blows to her head and back before dumping her body near the side of a lonely stretch of road outside Scone. Justice Mark Iearce, SC, on Friday jailed Newson for a maximum of 27 years, with a non-parole period of 19 years and nine months. With time served, Newson will be eligible for parole in August 2038, at the age of 61. Justice Iearce found that the brutal and unplanned attack on Ms McBride was motivated by Newson's jealousy after her picked her up from her ex-partner's house and discovered that, although he had dropped her off to visit her daughter, she had instead spent about 90 minutes with her ex-partner. He found that the discovery that Ms McBride's daughter had not been at the home in Calgaroo Avenue came in the context of a number of days that had "excited his jealousy" and culminated in Newson "striking her in a jealous rage". And Justice Iearce found that, due to Newson's history as a professional Muay Thai fighter and Ms McBride's slight frame, Newson must have intended to kill Ms McBride when he landed a number of blows that caused 23 fractures to her skull and 13 fractures to her back. "The injuries inflicted by the offender were extreme, bespeaking an attack of unrestrained brutality," Justice Ierace said. "It is inconceivable that he could hit her head with the force required to cause 23 skull and facial fractures without him being aware of the inevitable consequence. "I am satisfied that his intent in that moment was to cause her death." He said the fact Newson dumped Ms McBride's body in bushland, where it was not discovered until August, 2016, was an aggravating factor and showed "callousness for her dignity and indifference to the suffering of her family". Newson has shown no remorse, maintains his innocence and has launched an appeal against the jury's guilty verdict to the Court of Criminal Appeal. At the conclusion of the judgment on Friday, Mr Newson released a statement through his solicitor, Mark Ramsland. "Mr Newson is relieved that the proceedings in the trial court have concluded," the statement read. "He now looks forward to vigorously pursuing his appeal. Mr Newson continues to deny any involvement in the disappearance and murder of Carly McBride. Mr Newson is of the view that the police deliberately ignored vital information and ceased pursuing valid lines of investigation against another person he believes may be implicated in the crime. He will be relying on this and other matters in the forthcoming appeal. He continues to be heartbroken for the loss of Carly. He was the primary person pushing for her disappearance to be vigorously investigated by police. Mr Newson maintains his innocence and looks forward to being vindicated in the appellate court." More to come. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/v6ZqFubQfSczSV22Th78nc/12603549-7ee2-41fc-bd3e-dfe8cb47d562.jpg/r0_73_942_605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg