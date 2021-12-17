news, court-and-crime,

A second man has been fined $5000 for allegedly breaching self isolation to visit The Argyle House last Wednesday, which then became a super spreader event. Police said the 20-year-old had been told to self-isolate at a Rutherford property from Wednesday, December 8 after being identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case. But it is alleged he went to The Argyle that night and has since tested positive to COVID-19. Port Stephens-Hunter Police received information from NSW Health on Tuesday about the alleged breach, and on Thursday issued him with a Penalty Infringement Notice (PIN) for $5000 for failing to comply with a COVID-19 notice direction. It comes after another 20-year-old was fined $10,000 for attending The Argyle on Wednesday - the same day he was told to self isolate - then going to a home in Adamstown three days later.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/H4rQr3kwJCDkT9nukzGYK/7d4c513b-12e8-404c-9d6d-11e0bfdc3e31.jpg/r11_192_4850_2926_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg