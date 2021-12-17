Second 20-year-old man fined for going to The Argyle House after being told to self-isolate due to COVID-19 contact
A second man has been fined $5000 for allegedly breaching self isolation to visit The Argyle House last Wednesday, which then became a super spreader event.
Police said the 20-year-old had been told to self-isolate at a Rutherford property from Wednesday, December 8 after being identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.
But it is alleged he went to The Argyle that night and has since tested positive to COVID-19.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police received information from NSW Health on Tuesday about the alleged breach, and on Thursday issued him with a Penalty Infringement Notice (PIN) for $5000 for failing to comply with a COVID-19 notice direction.
It comes after another 20-year-old was fined $10,000 for attending The Argyle on Wednesday - the same day he was told to self isolate - then going to a home in Adamstown three days later.
