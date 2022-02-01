coronavirus,

COVID-19 cases are predicted to jump as school's reopen across the nation, leaving many parents wondering how best to care for their child should they become ill. The Australian healthcare advice is that most COVID infections can be dealt with at home, however rules like self-isolation when testing positive aren't really an option for young children. However, parents and carers are still encouraged to wear masks, use disposable gloves and to ensure cups, dishes and other utensils, bedding and towels are not shared with other people. 'High-touch' surfaces such as counters, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and tables should all be cleaned every day. Where possible have a different bathroom for the child with COVID to use, and keep them away from other household members as much as possible. READ MORE: Health Direct says children with COVID-19 will often have similar symptoms to other viral infections - such as fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, vomiting, diarrhoea and lethargy. A small number may develop other symptoms such as tummy or chest pain, headache, body aches, breathing difficulties or loss of taste or smell. However, up to half of the children who get COVID-19 have no symptoms at all. Parents are encouraged to seek medical care if their children are: Parents and carers should use the same general guidelines that they would for other viral infections: Warning signs to look out for include:

