NSW records 11,807 new COVID cases as hospitalisations drop

NSW has recorded 27 deaths and 11,807 new COVID-19 cases in the 20 hours to 4pm on February 1, 2022. The change in reporting cycle comes as NSW Health moves its daily cut-off for COVID-19 reporting from 8pm to 4pm, meaning from Thursday the 24 reporting cycle will be from 4pm to 4pm. Wednesday's figures were recorded between 8pm on January 31 and 4pm on February 1. Of the new cases, 6314 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 5493 came from PCR testing. There are 2622 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 170 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2749 patients were being cared for with 186 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.4 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 40.6 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. READ MORE: Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.3 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 40.3 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. Yesterday the NSW government announced the return of elective surgery to regional and rural hospitals, while they still remain paused in Sydney hospitals. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

