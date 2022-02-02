news, local-news,

Lower Hunter farmers fear more than 100 jobs will be lost and at least 30 businesses will fold if the State Government introduces new cease to pump rules on the Hunter River. The Department of Planning and Environment has proposed the new restrictions for the river's tidal pools as part of the Draft Hunter Alluvial and Unregulated Water Sharing plan. The plan argues the change is necessary to safeguard the fresh water supply from increased salinity during dry spells. The proposal, which is currently on public exhibition, would also bring the Hunter's water users into line with those elsewhere in the state. But farmers say the proposal is not evidence-based, would threaten the viability of long-term established businesses and would impact on the green curtilage of Maitland and Morpeth. Lorn turf and lucerne farmer Terry Stewart said if the cease to pump rule had been in place during summer in the 2017-19 drought all of the region's crops would have been lost. "The amount of water we take out of the pool is something like three per cent. Farmers rely on the health of the river for their livelihoods," Mr Stewart said. Vegetables, dairies, turf, horticulture, hay for the equine industry, prime beef and Tocal College are among the agricultural sectors potential affected by the changes. "Generations of local farmers have been drawing from the river without causing environmental damage," Mr Stewart said. The Lower Hunter Agricultural Water Users Incorporated has launched a petition against the introduction of the cease to pump rule. Fourth generation Maitland farmer Brahm Osborn, who appears in a YouTube video made as part of the petition, said the proposal would have a devastating impact on Lower Hunter irrigators, their families and surrounding businesses. "So many industries rely on the Hunter River and the government thinks it has the right, after hundreds of years, to change the rules which affect the community," he said. A Department of Planning and Environment spokeswoman said the cease to pump proposal was supported by several studies, including one by the University of NSW Water Resources Lab, which show extraction is causing a salt wedge to move up the river during dry periods. "Preventing movement of the salt wedge is crucial to maintaining the supply of fresh water for downstream water users and protecting upstream ecological values from salinity levels beyond their natural tolerances," she said. We encourage residents and stakeholders to provide their feedback on the Draft Hunter Alluvial and Unregulated Water Sharing plan, including the cease to pump rule, or a reasonable and workable alternative, for the tidal pools, before submissions close on 27 February. Lower Hunter Agricultural Water Users Incorporated will hold a public meeting at 5pm, Friday 11 February at 61 Flat Road Bolwarra to discuss concerns about the proposal.

