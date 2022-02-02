Knights latest signing Kirra Dibb out to make most of NRLW lifeline

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kirra Dibb plans to make the most of an NRLW lifeline with the Newcastle Knights. The 24-year-old is the Knights' latest signing and the Central Coast product is excited to see what the NRLW newcomers can achieve in their first season. The former NSW and Australian representative has played six games in NRLW, featuring for the Sydney Roosters in 2019 then the Warriors in 2020. But the Central Coast product looked to have missed out on a contract for the postponed 2021 season, which kicks off with a triple-header at McDonald Jones Stadium on February 27, until securing a last-minute deal with the Knights. "Last year was a bit of a challenge mentally with everything, that prolonged experience for me to get a contract," Dibb said. "It's incredibly competitive. If anything, it's almost a really cool thing to see, as much as it was a hard thing to face. That no one is safe is really just showing volumes for the game. "To an extent it was a little bit of a relief but I'm very passionate about the game and footy and I wasn't going to quit that easy. I'm just very grateful that the Knights have given me this opportunity." Dibb has experience in the halves but could be used in a utility role with Newcastle. "I've come in with no expectations," she said. "I like the idea of being a utility player and getting the opportunity to fill in where is best for the team. "I'm here for the girls and I'm here for the club and however I can contribute to that, I will be incredibly grateful. I will put every effort and everything that I physically can into the position that I get granted." READ MORE: Bobbi Law among host of home-grown talent in Knights NRLW side READ MORE: Knights boss Phil Gardner rates NRLW venture as milestone moment Dibb has been impressed by the Knights squad since joining pre-season training, saying there was a lot of excitement around the club. "The culture that they've built here already, amongst everything that was happening last year and how we've started this season, is amazing," she said. "I'm loving the team that they've built and I'm really looking forward to seeing what we can do." There were limited opportunities for girls to progress in rugby league when Dibb was growing up and she described it was a "privilege" to be among those paving the way in the sport for future generations. "It would be really cool to see if the women can go full-time throughout my career," Dibb, who is also an exercise physiologist, said. "But it's a real honour to be a part of those years that is creating that pathway and is showing not only the little girls but the little boys that the women can do it too and that it is a norm in society." The Knights open their season against Parramatta in just over three weeks. But first Newcastle fans can watch Dibb and several of her Knights teammates in action during the NRLW All Stars match at CommBank Stadium on February 12. Dibb, Caitlan Johnston, Bobbi Law, Bree Chester, Kyra Simon and Tahlulah Tillett have been named in the Indigenous All Stars. "I found out quite late in my teenage years that we had indigenous backgrounds and I've spent the last four or five years learning about it more," Dibb said. "The opportunity that I've been given at the Indigenous All Stars gives me that next step in my journey to finding out more about my family history and the way I can represent my culture." The Knights will also be represented by Katelyn Vaha'akolo, Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly and Krystal Rota in the Maori All Stars side. "The Maori All Stars is one team I really wanted to make, so it's a real privilege for me," Vaha'akolo said. "At the end of the day, the first thing that matters to me is that I'm a Polynesian woman, so to be able to represent where I come from is really special." READ MORE: Krystal Rota's sacrifice to join new Knights for NRLW Vaha'akolo is one of several New Zealand players who have relocated to Newcastle to play NRLW and the winger sees plenty of potential in the Knights. "We're getting a lot of structure as a team and it's definitely coming together," Vaha'akolo said. "My hope and expectation for the season is to gain more game experience, because I'm really new to the game. I just want to better myself as an athlete and be an advocate of encouragement to young female athletes."

