CCTV released after Morpeth shopkeeper stabbing

Detectives have released CCTV footage as they continue their appeal for information after a shopkeeper was stabbed during an armed hold-up at a business in the Hunter earlier this month. Investigators also say they believe a pursuit that followed a report of attempted vehicle break-ins at Lake Macquarie is linked to the violent robbery. Three men - one armed with a knife - entered the supermarket on Swan Street at Morpeth about 5.15am on January 20 and stole cash. The 47-year-old store owner confronted the group, before he was punched in the face and stabbed in the abdomen. The group fled the scene in a stolen white Subaru Liberty. The 47-year-old was treated by paramedics, before being taken to John Hunter Hospital. He has since been released. Then, in the early hours of January 21, police received a report that a group of men in the Edgeworth area was trying to break in to cars. Officers went to the scene and spotted a white Subaru Liberty travelling east on Northville Drive. Police said the driver refused to stop and a pursuit took place through Speers Point, Boolaroo and Toronto before the chase was terminated for safety reasons. The vehicle was found abandoned on Olney Street at Awaba a few hours later. Inquiries revealed the car was stolen from Cameron Park on January 19. Police found a knife during a search of the vehicle. The stabbing and pursuit are being treated as linked, police said in a statement on Wednesday morning. The State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad has taken over the investigation into the violent hold-up, under Strike Force Conge. Detectives on Wednesday released CCTV vision recorded at Morpeth depicting three men believed to be able to help police with their inquiries. One is wearing a beige hooded-jumper, maroon pants, black shoes and a red cap. The second is wearing a navy long-sleeved shirt with a white and red print on the front, navy pants, a navy cap and blue running shoes. The third is wearing jean shorts, a grey hooded-jumper and white shoes. Detectives have also released dashcam vision from a vehicle parked near where the pursuit began at Edgeworth. Police are urging anyone who knows the identity of the men to contact investigators through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/1888e63f-1e8b-4e2d-9bf4-c822cf684be4.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg