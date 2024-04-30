Drunk driver caught urinating on own vehicle spat at officer's face

A man who was found drunk and urinating on his own car, before he spat in the face of one of his arresting police officers, will be assessed for home detention as an alternative to jail time.
Brett Anthony Hector, 58, was convicted of high-range drink driving, assault, and indecent exposure when he faced Toronto Local Court on Tuesday afternoon.
The court heard it was his 10th drink driving conviction since 1993.
A woman saw Hector urinating on the tyre of his car while in the car park of Edgeworth shopping centre on January 13, and asked him why he had his jeans unbuttoned and genitals exposed while there were children in the area.
Hector told the woman to "f--- off" before he drove from the scene.
Onlookers called triple zero and an unmarked police car soon spotted Hector swerving all over Minmi Road.
He failed a roadside breath test and became aggressive when told he was being taken to a nearby police station for further blood analysis.
When a female senior constable repeatedly asked him to either stop speaking or face away from her while doing so because she was getting his spittle on her, Hector produced a large blob of saliva and spat it at her face.
He later returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.171.
Magistrate Peter Barnett, SC, sentenced Hector to 12 months in jail, but granted bail while an assessment was conducted to decide whether he was suitable for home detention after the court heard he was the only carer for his elderly mother.
Magistrate Barnett will make his decision on May 29.
