coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 38 deaths and 12,632 COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 4pm. Of the new cases, 7147 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 5485 came from PCR testing. There are 2578 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 160 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2622 patients were being cared for with 170 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 41.7 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. READ MORE: Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.3 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 41 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/08cfe588-05d4-451b-bf44-5c6b406ec67f.png/r5_0_1598_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg