coronavirus,

There have been 31 lives lost and 10,698 COVID-19 cases recorded in NSW in the 24 hours to 4pm. Cases have been dropping in the state all week, however deaths remain high. Of the new cases, 6122 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 4576 came from PCR testing. There are 2494 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 160 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2578 patients were being cared for while ICU numbers remain steady with 160 also reported yesterday. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 42.8 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. READ MORE: Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.6 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.3 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 41.6 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/11b1155c-0833-498f-b796-d4a73893a6d0.png/r5_0_1598_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg