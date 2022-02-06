news, national,

This week we're (unintentionally) continuing our nautical theme with a few of our favourite water-based stories. After much of the nation experienced a generous helping of precipitations, it seems we've all had a lot of the down-pouring drink. But who can get enough of that wet stuff when it looks this spectacular? Here are our favourite videos from the week that was: Did you know that Uluru can change colour? It can. If enough water hits it (like it did this week), the usually very red, earthy rock can turn shades of burgundy, silver, and black. Each side had its own hue making it an outback photographer's dream! Earlier this week, Northern Territory resident Altair Byaltair captured the stunning sight of waterfalls cascading down the edges of the iconic Australian landmark. Scenes like these are rare but not unheard of, especially in a particularly wet year like this year is shaping out to be. At least, it's been unceasingly wet in the Western Australian town of Broome. Over there they've had more than 500mm drenching since last weekend! It's a war of words great enough to rival the battle that once sunk the Endeavour. That is, if this is in fact Captain James Cook's famed Endeavour, at all. As it would appear, that fact is very much up for debate! Shipwrecked remains off Rhode Island in the United States caused a splash of excitement when it was quickly identified to be one of the most important vessels in Australian history. It was the culmination of 22 years in effort that resulted in the Australian National Maritime Museum CEO Kevin Sumption's declaration that "we can conclusively confirm that this is indeed the wreck of Cook's Endeavour". But then the American archaeological team told us all we'd firmly jumped the gun on that one. Or jumped the maritime war canon, as the case may prove. Rhode Island Marine Archaeology executive director Dr Kathy Abbass told Australia in no uncertain terms that we were wrong. It's not the Endeavour, or at least it's too early to tell. She insisted her organisation's conclusions will be "driven by proper scientific process and not Australian emotions or politics". Despite that though, the Australian Maritime Museum is holding fast to its original admission. This is the Endeavour and that's that. Last week, we brought you the story of the forgotten 50-year-old wreckage of the ferries Sydney Queen, Lurgurena and Koondooloo off the NSW Mid-North Coast. We had thought that would be one of the stranger stories to come to us from the deep blue. But this Endeavour war, well, it blows the ferries out of the water as it very much were! Port Fairy angler David Goldstraw has spent six decades on the water, hearing stories of close encounters of the shark kind. He's never once experience on himself. Until he did. And fortunately that moment was caught on film. A great white shark, measuring in his estimation about 6-7 metres, nuzzled up to his vessel near Killarney this week to wave a friendly hello. The shark, as he describes it, circled the boat "really calmly" for half an hour. Look, kudos to the shark for keeping calm, because we wouldn't be. "The rain stopped and the sea went really glassy," he said. "I was pulling up my bait and the shark came up to the side of the boat and scared the bejeezus out of me," Mr Goldstraw laughed. Fair enough, Mr Goldstraw. Fair enough.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Emma.Horn/fd6b1288-8d87-4f48-9e23-08a32cbb6c38.jpg/r3_0_1913_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg