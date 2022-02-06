NSW records 7893 COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 7893 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm Saturday, February 5. Of the new cases, 4337 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3556 came from PCR testing. There are 2321 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 147 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2337 patients were being cared for with 152 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 43.5 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. READ MORE: Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.6 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.4 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 42.8 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

